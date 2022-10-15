B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Trading Down 7.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00. The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 361,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,814,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

BTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,326,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in B2Gold by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

