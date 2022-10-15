B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 373,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 10,042,441 shares.The stock last traded at $2.87 and had previously closed at $3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.93.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.