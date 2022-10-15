B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 373,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 10,042,441 shares.The stock last traded at $2.87 and had previously closed at $3.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
B2Gold Stock Down 4.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.93.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B2Gold (BTG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.