BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Up 29.9% in September

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,277,600 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 983,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 98.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESF opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. BAE Systems has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $10.20.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.