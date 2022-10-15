Balancer (BAL) Market Cap Reaches $216.60 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Balancer has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Balancer token can now be bought for about $4.94 or 0.00025909 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $216.60 million and $5.53 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003159 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.37 or 0.27298072 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010662 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 52,125,147 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,822,910 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Balancer
