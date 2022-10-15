Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

BBAR opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $604.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Banco BBVA Argentina Announces Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $583.77 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.