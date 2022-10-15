Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,480,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 18,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 320.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 62,733 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $1,360,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $68,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 13.6% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 196,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.97.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD opened at $3.71 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.25%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

