Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BSBR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $6.20 to $6.70 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.35.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

BSBR stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.03. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 174,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at $1,270,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 58.0% in the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 452,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 166,008 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 112,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.