Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $14.00. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Bancorp 34 Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75.

Bancorp 34 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.93%.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

