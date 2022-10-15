Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.70. 58,172,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,597,168. The firm has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

