Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.89.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

