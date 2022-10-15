Bank of Queensland Ltd (ASX:BOQPE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.07

Bank of Queensland Ltd (ASX:BOQPE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Queensland’s previous interim dividend of $0.83.
Bank of Queensland Price Performance
