Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OZK. Stephens lifted their price target on Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank OZK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.88.

OZK traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $42.29. 731,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,518. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Bank OZK by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

