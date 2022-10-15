Barclays Cuts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $75.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hub Group from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.56.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $89.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19.

Insider Activity at Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. Hub Group had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, COO Phillip D. Yeager acquired 28,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hub Group news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Phillip D. Yeager acquired 28,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 in the last ninety days. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2,279.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 78,064 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.