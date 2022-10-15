Barclays Initiates Coverage on Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Safestore Price Performance

Safestore stock remained flat at $9.18 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 408. Safestore has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

