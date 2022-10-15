Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Lowered to GBX 180

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BARC. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 29th. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.46) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 245.44 ($2.97).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 142.82 ($1.73) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 132.06 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The company has a market capitalization of £22.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 160.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

