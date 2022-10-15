Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($5.74) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.80) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 577 ($6.97) to GBX 412 ($4.98) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.56) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 512.44 ($6.19).

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 314.10 ($3.80) on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 289 ($3.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.87). The stock has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 747.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 358.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

