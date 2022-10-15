Barclays Trims Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Target Price to C$29.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its price target reduced by Barclays from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of MFC opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.258 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,761 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,562,000 after acquiring an additional 174,580 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $362,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

