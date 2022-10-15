Barclays Trims Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Target Price to $105.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Westlake from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake will post 20.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the first quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Westlake during the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

