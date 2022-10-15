Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BHC. Truist Financial lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BHC opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.34). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 9,431.58% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

