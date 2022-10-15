Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.61 and last traded at C$8.94. Approximately 1,408,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,033,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,622.13. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.53.
Insider Activity at Bausch Health Companies
In related news, Director Joseph Papa sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.84, for a total transaction of C$983,534.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 934,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,192,056.29.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
