Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.61 and last traded at C$8.94. Approximately 1,408,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,033,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,622.13. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.53.

Insider Activity at Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies ( TSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C($0.44). The firm had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Papa sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.84, for a total transaction of C$983,534.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 934,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,192,056.29.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading

