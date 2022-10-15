Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,300 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 396,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,778,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €80.00 ($81.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

