BCS Wealth Management Invests $213,000 in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 45,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $22.72 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.