BCS Wealth Management Invests $213,000 in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 45,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $22.72 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.