Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $77.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BECN. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $3.39 on Friday, reaching $54.45. 1,296,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,050. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $65.30. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.64.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,843,495.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at about $136,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.