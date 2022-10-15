BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Down 4.3%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $138.73 and last traded at $144.83. 7,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 227,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised shares of BeiGene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. The firm had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 5.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 5.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.