Belden (NYSE:BDC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of BDC opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Belden has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $70.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Belden will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $961,503.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $961,503.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 483.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 2,935.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 116.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Belden by 95.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

