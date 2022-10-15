Beldex Price Reaches $0.0482 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $143.16 million and $1.56 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.82 or 0.06713325 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031982 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00081980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00060368 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00025700 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

