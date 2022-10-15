Benchmark Upgrades Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) to “Buy”

Benchmark upgraded shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GETY. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 14.56.

Getty Images Trading Down 9.7 %

NYSE GETY opened at 5.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.84. Getty Images has a 1 year low of 5.39 and a 1 year high of 37.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 1,044,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.27, for a total value of 9,682,116.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,733,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately 600,079,925.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,678,077 shares of company stock worth $117,506,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

