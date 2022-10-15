Bend DAO Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $78.93 million and approximately $335,902.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

