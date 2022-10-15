Berenberg Bank Trims Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Target Price to GBX 115

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.43) to GBX 169 ($2.04) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 244.80 ($2.96).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 109.70 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £655.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 187. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 268.37 ($3.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

