Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berry Global Group Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

NYSE:BERY opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.17. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

