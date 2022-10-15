Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Up 39.8% in September

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the September 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 857.0 days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance

Shares of BZQIF stock remained flat at $1.57 during trading hours on Friday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed-line Domestic Communication; Cellular Communication; Internet, International Communications, and NEP Services and ICT Solutions; and Multi-channel Television.

