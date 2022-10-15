BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
BGC Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $435.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BGC Partners Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of BGC Partners
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter worth $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 33.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at $4,298,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.
BGC Partners Company Profile
BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.
