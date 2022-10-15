BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given New GBX 2,310 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,410 ($29.12) to GBX 2,310 ($27.91) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,915.93.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,566. BHP Group has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $79.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 131.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 337,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after buying an additional 191,567 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

