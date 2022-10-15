Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.94. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 55,379 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 67.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 314,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 126,138 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 67.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

