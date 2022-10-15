Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Cut to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BILI. Citigroup cut their price target on Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.03.
Bilibili Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
