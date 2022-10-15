Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.40.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.