Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

