Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $475.00.

Shares of TECH opened at $282.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $272.01 and a 12-month high of $531.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

