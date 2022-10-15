Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Up 35.3% in September

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,100 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 742,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Biofrontera by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biofrontera Stock Performance

Shares of BFRI stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera ( NASDAQ:BFRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 482.89% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biofrontera will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

