Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Biogen by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.31.

BIIB stock traded down $5.31 on Friday, hitting $264.63. 1,479,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,012. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $286.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

