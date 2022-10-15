Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIIB. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $285.31.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $286.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

