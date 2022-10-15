Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 560,300 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 413,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Biomea Fusion

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 34,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $388,516.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,330,684 shares in the company, valued at $48,546,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of BMEA opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.