BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Short Interest Update

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

BIOS stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. BioPlus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioPlus Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.