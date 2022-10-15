Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 142,948 shares.The stock last traded at $6.70 and had previously closed at $6.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Bioventus by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 21,978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Bioventus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,943,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 154,978 shares during the period. 44.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.