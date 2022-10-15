Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 8.8 %

Birchcliff Energy stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 129,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,540. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 47.59% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $308.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1441 per share. This represents a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.