Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$12.50 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BIR. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of TSE:BIR traded down C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.86. 4,801,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.15. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$5.42 and a one year high of C$12.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.10.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$394.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$389.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.