Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 135,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Bit Origin Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTOG opened at $0.28 on Friday. Bit Origin has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

