Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 135,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Bit Origin Stock Performance
NASDAQ BTOG opened at $0.28 on Friday. Bit Origin has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.
Bit Origin Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bit Origin (BTOG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Origin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Origin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.