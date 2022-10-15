BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.53 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $19,065.33 or 0.99994568 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion and approximately $38.53 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001933 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00056660 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00057214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00023001 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,080,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 19,194.19899424 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $41,752,786.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

