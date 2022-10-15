Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $317.53 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $18.13 or 0.00094631 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00262603 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00064395 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002848 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

