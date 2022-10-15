Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Hits Market Cap of $105.69 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.66 or 0.00045235 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $105.69 million and $1.54 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.62 or 0.27509141 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010744 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.84518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 8.71992314 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,500,705.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

