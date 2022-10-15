Bitgert (BRISE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.40 Million

Bitgert (BRISE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Bitgert token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitgert has a total market capitalization of $214.82 million and $1.40 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitgert has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitgert Profile

Bitgert launched on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com.

Buying and Selling Bitgert

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgert using one of the exchanges listed above.

